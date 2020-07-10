Police in Anambra arrest 2 for robbing, killing 45-year old man

The Police in Anambra State says it has arrested two persons for allegedly robbing and killing a 45-year-old man, Enoch Nwosu of Enugwu-Aja village Ichi in Anambra State.

The two male suspects, Emmanuel Nwafor, aged 23 years and Chukwuebuka Obi, aged 21years all of Amichi town in Nnewi South LGA, were said to have on Sunday, robbed the victim who left his house since Saturday with his Lexus 330 Jeep with Registration Number ZBL 38RL.

A statement by the Police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said following actionable intelligence, the suspects were arrested on Thursday by Police operatives attached to Ichi Division.

“Suspects had on the 5th of July, 2020, allegedly robbed and killed one Enoch Nwosu ‘m’ aged about 45 years of Enugwu-Aja village Ichi who left his house since Saturday 4/7/2020 with his Lexus 330 Jeep with Reg No.ZBL 38RL,” the statement said.

He said the scene of the crime was visited by Police detectives and the body recovered at Amichi forest and deposited at the mortuary after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

The PPRO said the robbed Lexus Jeep and other valuables were also recovered from the suspects in Asaba and registered as exhibit.

According to him, the case is under investigation after which the suspects and their fleeing accomplices would be brought to book.