Police Go After Female Companion, Confirm Ex-NIS CG, Parandang Died In Abuja Hotel

The FCT police command has described as untrue, online reports claiming a retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was abducted and subsequently killed in Abuja.

Recall that a counter-insurgency publication had reported that the former CG was attacked in the Area 1 axis of Abuja, Tuesday morning, March 4.

According to the report, the assailants trailed Parradang from a bank where he had withdrawn money, took the cash and killed him.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT police command said the report is false.

Adeh stated that the deceased was found de@d in a hotel room after spending time with a woman.

The statement revealed further;

‘’On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty-two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

Adeh explained that the Durumi Police Station was alerted and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

She added that body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with the Police investigations.

The FCT Police Spokesperson noted that effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

‘’We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic.

The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.”