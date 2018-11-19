Police Debunk Protest in Imo Over Accommodation

The Nigeria Police Force has debunked reports making rounds about a protest in Imo State over issues relating to accommodation.

Rather, the Police has said that there was no protest but a misunderstanding between personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit and the Management of Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

The Police however confirmed that there was a misunderstanding between the Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri and some Police personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit who are temporarily accommodated at the Imo State Old Secretariat Staff Quarters, Orlu Road, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri over eviction of the Policemen.

The situation was brought under control with the prompt intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State who visited the quarters on the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

Jimoh Moshod, Force Public Relations Office confirmed that here was no any rampage, blockade of any road or disturbance of public peace as stated in published report, stating that the grievances of both parties were immediately resolved and no protest occurred.

However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has subsequently ordered the Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism Unit to proceed to Owerri, Imo State and join the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command to resolve the matter amicably.