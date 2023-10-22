Police Constabulary recruitment of ‘repentant Criminals’

The recent Kano Police Constabulary recruitment of those called ‘repentant criminals’ is the latest amnesty granted rogue elements in Nigeria. A total of fifty (50) members of the notorious Kano based gang groups and hardened criminal elements engaged in thuggery (Fadan Daba) and other social vices in the state have been enlisted. The idea behind the development, according to investigations by Daily Post – an online newspaper revealed that; “it was aimed at using the repentant criminals against their colleagues who have refused to repent and shun criminal activities.” Another reason according to the police is repentance from the old evil ways of those selected. Everyone in Kano would agrees that these groups are dangerous societal menace which deserves urgent attention and solution to get rid of. However, could this be the best approach to deal with it, other crimes and criminality in Kano or Nigeria?

According to the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Usaini Gumel; “a total of 222 repentant thugs were received. It is from this number that fifty volunteered to work with the Police and to contribute to the security and development of the state. Taking into consideration their commitment to ensuring peace in the state since their repentance, we trained them in classes and the field and kitted them as members of the Special Constabulary. Today, they proved to us that the security of Kano is their concern and they will not allow any insecurity elements to jeopardize the peace being enjoyed in the state. Addressing the 50 selected repentant thugs drawn from Dala, Fagge, Ungogo, Municipal and Gwale LGAs, upon the completion of the two-month in-take, the Commissioner of Police, noted that they were lucky for deciding to turn a new leaf.”

One wonders how the police arrived at the firm conclusion that these thugs have truly repented. The police from the benefit of hindsight is not a rehabilitation centre. What expert measures or rehab evaluation did the command carry out to ascertain the truism of the so called self-confessed repentance? Could training them in classes and the field for only two months provide sufficient ground to prove genuine repentance? Where in the world is this kind of precedent set? The police must have borrowed a leaf from the Nigerian Army which celebrated the feat of repented Boko Haram terrorist and handed them an undeserved amnesty while many of their victims are dead. Some still groan in pains and have nightmares over the dastardly acts perpetrated by the forgiven terrorists.

Why the police failed to engage mainly law abiding citizens but settled for known criminal elements, public nuisances and trouble makers, beats ones imagination. By so doing, the police has sent a wrong message to those involved in criminality that there is always a place reserved for them after voluntarily confessing repentance. One hopes the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was well briefed before Kano Command went on this voyage of discovery. Constabularies they say may not take active part in the main stream policing business, but they are indirectly involved one way or the other. While donning the black color of the force, in the eyes of the society, they are simply policemen.

The police may have played into the hands of politicians and other non-state actors by indirectly creating a local group which may turn out to be a monster. The fear is simply playing into the hands of a pretentious group who may use their new position to protect their intents, further their trade and turn the police into a worse scenario case than it was. Moreso, the fear of indirectly creating another thugs in police uniform for politicians and a group with conventional security training is not the best for Kano or any other state at the moment.

Against the backdrop of this recruitment, the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani disclosed that the Special Constabulary in Kano are not Police men and not recorgnised as such by the Commission and Government. The Commission however stated that, “the Constabulary operations are covered and recognised by the Police Act and are readily useful and needed now that the nation is fighting to end the siege of criminals across the country. Ani further said that, the Commission is in touch with the Kano State Police Command and is aware that the use of the Constabulary is to support the Police in building a crime free Kano State. It is necessary to state that the men and women recruited as Special Constabulary are posted to work in their locality where they will be in a better position to fish out the criminals terrorising the place. Some of the repentant influential youths previously used in the past as political thugs and abandoned have realised that crime does not pay and have voluntarily offered themselves to assist fight for a crime free state. The Commission is also aware that the Kano Special Constabulary has received adequate training and are working in their Local Government areas as required by law but under strict supervision of the State Police Command. Their engagement is obviously for visibility and to promote sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the state.”

The statement also quoted the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police saying, “the Commission will continue to partner with the Police to ensure an improved security of lives and property in the country. Dr. Arase noted that security is not only a government responsibility but that of every Nigerian and called for a citizen based approach to security. He however disclosed that the Commission in consultation with the Inspector General of Police will ensure that the uniform of the Constabularies are clearly differentiated from that of the Nigeria Police Force to avoid cases of identity crisis and also define their specific roles in the security architecture of the nation.”

The Commission simply re-echoed the thoughts of Kano State Command on this matter with supporting evidence. Agreed that the Constabulary operations are covered by the Police Service Act, but why enlist the criminally minded? It seems the commission is not bothered about the impression and resultant effect of using known deviants to fight crime. What if they turn out ready and available accomplices? If they are not policemen, why are they kitted? In fact, there is no much difference between the constabulary uniform and that of the police except service number. It is yet to be ascertained if the differentiation between them was already carried out. The public perception index of the police is already rated low. With the unprofessional way and manner police relate with the publics, many of them have shown cause why they are not fit to be in the force in the first place. Therefore, police should not add salt to the injury of its already known bad reputation. People of good character and behaviour willing to serve in that capacity are not in short supply in Kano. That should have been the criteria for recruitment consideration. It was lack of well thought out policies and decisions of this nature that has badly placed the police where it is. Many ‘Yahoo boys’ are extremely resourceful and tech savvy. Why not engage them also?

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, a Media and Development Communication Specialist writes via sunnyeze02@yahoo.com and can be reached on 08060901201

