Police confirm posting of 7 DIGs, 6 AIGs

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the approval and posting of seven new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and six Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs).

The Police Force made this known in Abuja on Monday when it was reacting to a newspaper publication that had alleged tension in the Police over rejection of DIG promotion by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood who debunked the report as untrue and unfounded insisted that the IGP did not reject DIGs’ promotion as alleged in the report or at any time show disapproval of the promotion of AIG Musa Katsina Muhammad to the rank of a DIG by the Police Service Commission.

The Police noted that the assertion by the writer of the story that the IGP will not only write to the Presidency reporting the development, but would neither decorate the officers with their new ranks nor post the officers to new position is incorrect and false.

The Police further informed that the IGP had promptly approved the postings of the newly promoted DIGs and AIGs to their duty posts via internal signals released on October 18, 2018 as follows:

DIG Maigari Abbati Dikko, fdc as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration.

DIG Habila Joshak as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations.

DIG Emmanuel T. Inyang, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Logistics and Supply.

DIG Musa Katsina Muhammed, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Research and Planning.

DIG Mohammed Sani Usman as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Training and Development.

DIG Peace Ibekwe Abdallah as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation.

AIG Usman Tilli Abubakar, mni as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime.

AIG Usman Yakubu as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Commandant Police Academy, KANO.

AIG Istifanus Shetima as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Office of the National Security Adviser.

AIG Godwin C. Nwobodo as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, NIPSS.

AIG Adeyemi O. Samuel Ogunjemilusi as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.

AIG Adekunle J. Oladunjoye as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto.