Police arrest septuagenarian paedophile in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested a 75-year old man for allegedly defiling minors in Okija Community, Ihiala Council Area of the state.

A statement issued on behalf of the Command by its Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said following a formal complaint, Police operatives attached to Okija Division arrested the suspect, Raphael Mbanyereude alias Papa Okoye, aged 75years.

The Suspect was said to have allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with two minors all female children of the same, aged 2 and four years.

The mother of the children was said to have uncovered the wicked act when she saw her children crying and holding their private parts.

Curious, she had checked the children, only to discover that their private parts were reddish with water coming out.

The Suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of their hymen was confirmed.

The statement said the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

The CP equally enjoined parents to strictly monitor their children to avert similar ugly incidents.