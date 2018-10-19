Police Arrest Killers of Ilorin-based Businesswoman

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested three members of a robbery gang suspected to have robbed the shop of one Mrs. Rasheedat Jimoh in Ilorin, Kwara State after they had shot and killed her in the presence of her daughter and househelp.

The suspects who invaded the shop located at No. 2, Jimoh Bolanta Street, Kulende Ilorin, Kwara State at about 10pm, were alleged to have shot the woman on the left side of her back targeting her heart before robbing her of her valuables.

The woman was said to have been rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead from the bullet wound sustained from the gunshot.

Following discreet investigations into the matter by the Special Tactical Squad and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) trailed and went on the manhunt of the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of one Ibrahim Aminu, a native of Shagari village, Shagari Local Gvernment Area of Sokoto state.

Upon his arrest, the police recovered a Barreta Pistol with 19 rounds of live ammunition while the suspect was said to have also made a confessional statement to the Police where he admitted to have fired the shot that killed Mrs. Jimoh.

The revelation further led to the arrest of two other suspects namely: Saadi Abubakar, a native of Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina state and Oche Ellah, a native of Otukpo in Benue state.

During investigation, Abubakar confessed and admitted to be the owner of the Barreta Pistol which he bought at the rate of N60,000 from Oche Ellah and gave same to Aminu the principal suspect for criminal activities.

Ellah on the other hand admitted to have sold the Pistol to Abubakar for N50,000 and N60,000 as claimed by him, but he admitted to have bought the said gun at Yongo village in Benue state through one Ugbede who is still at large.

The suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation, while the Police have also promised to intensify efforts to arrest the other suspects who are still at large.