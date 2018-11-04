Police Arrest 2Teenage Armed Robbers in Bayelsa

Police have arrested two suspected teenage armed robbers in Bayelsa State.

The suspects, Zibasiri David, 16, and Loveday Pius, 17, were apprehended in Biogbolo, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest.

Butswat said David and Pius were arrested in the course of operation at Biogbolo.

The police spokesman said, “Policemen responded to a distress call that armed robbers were operating on Custom Road in Biogbolo, Yenagoa.

“On sighting the police, the suspected armed robbers ran away. They were trailed to Ebis Road Biogbolo, where David and Pius were arrested.

“Two locally-made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.”

Butswat said the suspects confessed to being members of Greenland cult group.

He said an investigation was ongoing, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court, and urged members of the public to continue to assist the Police with useful information to ensure a safer Bayelsa.