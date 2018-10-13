Police Arrest 16 in Ankpa Over Removal of Female and Male Organs

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and paraded 16 persons in relation to the incessant killings of innocent people and the removal of private parts for ritual purposes in Ankpa, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

Some of the suspects were alleged to have been responsible for the killing of a Police Inspector, Abdul Alfa, at Ejule Police outpost in the same local government council while he was on foot patrol, snatching his rifle.

Their subsequent arrest was premised on the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris, to the IGP Strike Force attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, to investigate the trends of criminalities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State and other neighbouring States.

In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the gang, was responsible for kidnapping, gruesome murder, and ritual killings of innocent people in Kogi State, travelers passing through Kogi State and strangers coming into towns in the area were mostly victims.

39 years old Yakubu Hamidu, Vigilante Commander of Ankpa, who is also a native of Ankpa town was alleged to have led the gang using the vigilante guards kept under his leadership as hit men responsible for the killings of several of the victims and removing their organs including vital body parts to sell outside and within the state for rituals

Hamidu and his members were said to have confessed to the crime and admitted that they were sponsored and working for one Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali a.k.a (Halims) and Alhaji Shaibu Adamu a.k.a Aye-Marina whom they handover the body parts to after killing their victims.

The suspects also named one Zakaru, Aye Marina’s driver as the middleman who receives and takes the bodies to their financiers.

Ali one of the financiers who is also in police custody has also volunteered statement to the investigators, as he is also suspected to have used proceeds from the crime to build and own some properties including hotels and filling stations in Kogi state.

The second financier, Adamu, without known profession or any known means of livelihood was suspected to have also built and own mansions, four filling stations in Ankpa, Kogi State and four at Onyangede in Benue State with the proceeds of the crime.

The Police further informed that the suspects, also confessed to the gruesome killing of Inspector Abdul Alfa attached to Ejule Police outpost in Ofu Local Government on November 28, 2017, while the late Policeman’s rifle was recovered from their possession on arrest.

They are expected to be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.

They were alleged to have also confessed to the killings of five other people with their private parts removed and sold.

The suspects also include 21 year old Ubile Attah, 30 year old Julius Alhassan, 25 year old Shehu Haliru and 27 year old Abdullahi Tijani, all natives of Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi.

Others include Akwu Audu, Abdullahi Zakari, Sale Adama, Musa Abdullahi, Yakubu Yahaya, Adama Shagari, Baba Isah, Isaac Alfa and Idoko Benjamin, all natives of Ankpa.

The Police recovered One Pump action Rifle, two locally fabricated single barrel guns and three short axes were recovered from them.