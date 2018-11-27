Plane Abandons Takeoff after Passenger ‘Terrorist’ Snapchat Message is spotted

A passenger was booted off a flight after he was caught tying a handkerchief around his face to make a terrorism joke on Snapchat.

Yogvedant Poddar was detained by police after a fellow passenger alerted the crew that they’d seen him send a message on the social media platform including the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘destroy’.

The caption of his Snapchat post read: “Terrorist on flight, I destroy women’s hearts”.

The Jet Airways flight was taxiing and preparing for take-off for its journey from Kolkata to Mumbai when a passenger informed air stewards of the worrying message.

One of the attendants then informed the pilot of the potential threat, before air traffic control was finally alerted.

The 21-year-old was then arrested by authorities and taken in for questioning.

Airport officials said Mr Poddar was detained for “mischievous activity on board” and for using language which was inferred as a security threat.

A co-passenger sitting next to Poddar got suspicious, given his behavior of covering the face, and read the message he was typing on his phone.

The case was reported by the pilot to the airline security, and the Central Industrial Security Force team immediately took custody of Poddar and made him get off the aircraft.

At first, Poddar refused to show his phone to authorities.

The post was later confirmed to be a distasteful joke, leaving the prankster “traumatised”, according to reports.

He pleaded innocence and told the officers that he was just playing a prank with his friends.

Security forces in India are said to be on high alert as yesterday marked 10 years since the Mumbai terror attacks, which left 165 people dead.

Mr Poddar was later released from custody.