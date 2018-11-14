Places You Should Clean at Home Weekly

It is important to have your environment cleaned up regularly. However, some places in your house are more likely to be dirtier and dusty. It’s good to know where those places are so you can take a few extra minutes to wipe them more frequently. It doesn’t take long to clean these places and it pays off to do it. The places include, but not limited to:

The entrance to your home

This is the space where everyone has to pass through before getting into the house, so it usually accumulates a lot of dirt. About 70 percent of the dirt that comes into your home gets in through the entrance. Clean up the door mat, sweep and mop the entrance.

The fridge



When food spills in your fridge it’s important to clean it right away since they only accumulate over time. Just dampen a cleaning towel with a blend of half a teaspoon of liquid soap and water, or add some baking powder for more stubborn stains. You should also try to finish up your food before it goes bad and stinks up the rest of your fridge.

Your bathroom sink counter

With all that goes on the counter top and sink it’s good to wash it at least once a week. Remove all your beauty and personal care items from the counters and give them a wipe-down with a microfiber cloth. Once you wipe down the counter, be sure to get your sink and mirror too.

This little continues effort can give your home a sparky feel on any given day.