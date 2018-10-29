Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting: Suspect Charged with 29 Counts

Suspect, Robert Bowers, has been charged over the attack on Tree of Life synagogue at the weekend. The suspect targeted Jews online and made anti-Semitic comments during the shooting. While receiving medical care, he told a SWAT officer that he wanted all Jews to die, according to a criminal complaint.

Bowers, whom authorities believe acted alone, faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death. The US attorney in Pittsburgh, Scott Brady, is seeking approval from Attorney General Jeff Sessions to seek the death penalty against Bowers, according to a Justice Department spokesman.

Twenty-nine charges were filed against the suspected gunman, including using a firearm to commit murders. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Scott W. Brady, announced the charges.

Bowers was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

At least 11 persons were killed at the weekend after the gunman opened fire on a Pittsburgh Synagogue where a number of Jewish worshippers where in service.

It was gathered that the Jewish organizations said the violence at Tree of Life synagogue underscored the dangers of unchecked hatred in a time when anti-Semitic acts are on the rise.