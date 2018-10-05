Philip Morris International Recognized as Top Employer in Africa Third Year in a Row

Philip Morris International (PMI) Inc. remains the Top Employer in Africa for the third consecutive year having been certified by the Top Employer’s Institute, awarding the company’s commitment to creating an excellent work environment for its employees.

This certification is the result of independent assessment by the Top Employers Institute, which has also presented national-level awards to PMI affiliate teams in South Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, and Tunisia for the first time.

Since 2014, PMI has received Top Employer certifications in 45 countries, two consecutive recognition as a Global Top Employer in 2018, Africa is the first of our regions to be recognized as a Top Employer in the 2019 certification cycle.

The American multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company had previously been certified in 5 regions: Africa, the European Union, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.

Alejandro Lamas, PMI Vice President on People and Culture, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Duty Free says the country is focused on building a vibrant, engaging and inclusive environment that makes employees feel welcome and that they are essential to the success of the company.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row as a Top Employer in Africa. This award recognizes our efforts to provide the right challenges, support, and development to our employees so they can focus on driving our company’s transformation towards a smoke-free future”, he added.

PMI employs approximately 81,000 people worldwide, and offers compelling reward programs in the areas of compensation and benefits, health and well-being, financial planning, and education.

The Top Employer certification is awarded by the Top Employer Institute following a robust assessment validated by the auditing firm Grant Thornton. Assessment areas include compensation and employee benefits, career development, working conditions and training and development.