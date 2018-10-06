P&G Announces 2019 “CEO Challenge”

International Case Competition Offers Opportunity to Interview with P&G Through Business Problem Solving
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)– Are you a college student looking for a business competition to demonstrate your aptitude for strategy and problem-solving? If you’d like to showcase your ingenuity and critical thinking skills beyond the college campus on a global scale, then P&G’s CEO Challenge is the opportunity. The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (NYSE: PG) has opened the window for applications to its next Global CEO Challenge, a creative way to attract top talent to P&G. It invites students to demonstrate their business skills in several real-world scenarios, showcasing the type of work they could do for P&G brands. Apply by visiting https://www.pg-ceochallenge.com/ Deadlines vary by country.
“Students want an opportunity to demonstrate that they can put what they’ve learned into action,” said P&G Chief Executive Officer David Taylor. “The CEO Challenge allows you to do just that. If you want exposure to the kind of work you’d do at P&G while showcasing your skills, this is your chance.”
The first worldwide challenge in 2018 was a huge success with more than 23,000 students from 40 countries applying. The 2018 winner was an all-female team of industrial engineers from Saudi Arabia: Linah Hussain, Malak Mously and Rawan Baik. They met P&G CEO David Taylor in Cincinnati this summer, attended the Company’s annual SIGNAL Accelerator Summit, and received employment offers from P&G.
For the 2019 challenge launching now, you’ll get to work on a business case study for Gillette, the world’s largest grooming brand. The competition includes three rounds: local, regional and global. In the local and regional rounds, students’ work includes real P&G case studies, and you’re asked to build a business strategy. In the global round, you’ll compete in a business simulator that requires you to make decisions in the company as the CEO.
What’s in it for students?
- An opportunity to interview with P&G through real-world business problem solving, potentially leading to an employment offer
- An all-expenses paid trip to the location of the Regional Finals and to Dubai, UAE to compete in the Global Finals
- Official winners will be invited to our Cincinnati headquarters to meet P&G leaders and CEO David Taylor
The Global Finals will be held in Dubai, UAE from May 20-24, 2019.
