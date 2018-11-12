Peter Obi, Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode, Ben Bruce, Others Condemn ‘Attack’ on Atiku

Following the alleged violent search carried out on the private jet of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on his arrival from Dubai at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, some of his loyalists and supporters have continued to condemn what they described as the Federal Government’s tyrannical traits.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan condemned in the strongest terms the unleashing of a special security squad of army, police and paramilitary agencies to physically harass Atiku.

The party said it was shocking when the deadly squad, in a Gestapo style attack, and acting on ‘orders from above’ rushed our candidate immediately he landed and attempted to physically manhandle him before invading his aircraft with dangerous weapons to conduct a violent search.

“While they did not find anything incriminating on the Presidential candidate, the military operatives alleged tampered with certain personal documents and gadgets belonging to him, including some of his campaign documents.

“The PDP is for peace, but we will not accept this recourse to violence, which we believe is orchestrated to directly harm our Presidential candidate, foist a siege mentality on the system and set the stage for series of coordinated violence, ostensibly to truncate a peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election,” the statement said.

The PDP urged the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bear in mind that this is an attack on democracy and the collective sensibility of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, across board, who have accepted the choice of Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s next President.

Atiku’s running mate and former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who expressed his dismay on his twitter handle said: “the sin of his (Atiku) is that he is the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP. We will continue to work and strategize to get Nigeria working again.”

Similarly, the former Minister of Aviation and PDP stalwart, Femi Fani-Kayode noted that the attempt to intimidate Atiku with security agents at the airport after his arrival in Abuja upon his arrival from Dubai is utterly shameful.

“I totally condemn it, it is the desperate act of a vicious, cowardly, weak, paranoid, dying and failed government who know that their time is over,” Fani Kayode said.

According to Senator Ben Murray Bruce also known as the ‘Common Sense Senator’ averred that since Atiku has been flying in and out of Nigeria with his private jet, never has this invasion by the military happened.

He noted that since the Nigerian Government said it was a routine exercise, it would have happened every time Atiku flew into the country, but it only just happened.

While condemning the “reckless harassment” of Atiku, he said; “Nigeria is not a fascist state. We will not return to a jackboot dictatorship. This government should face Atiku at the polls not with force.”

Another Senator who recently decamped from the ruling APC to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Shehu Sani decried the “overzealous acts” of the security personnel at the Abuja Airport against the former Vice President, Atiku, restating that “we have been through this in our history: intimidation and harassment camouflaged as routine.”

Sani advised the Federal Government to be humble and apologize to Atiku for the actions of the security operatives.

Using the opportunity to mock the Presidency, former New Media Director of the PDP and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju on his twitter handle said that; “Buhari sent soldiers and Policemen to the airport to search Atiku and his plane on arrival from Dubai. LMAO (sic). They should enjoy their last minute tyranny. Daura is going to be rushing them from February.