‘People Just Price and Waka,’ Market Traders Say Inflation Still Biting Despite Official Reports

While social media chatter provides news that Nigerian inflation is abating and prices are beginning to fall, a trip to Abuja’s Dei-Dei Market and Niger State’s Suleja Market indicates otherwise.

Weekend one-on-one interviews with traders in these large markets revealed chronic seething resentment over outrageous prices of staple products and reduced consumer buying power.

Despite the markets being saturated with customers, the clients lament that traffic no longer translates to good business. They walk around, glance at prices, and leave, broke enough to buy mundane commodities. The majority of the dealers reference the situation as highly unsustainable.

A Dei-Dei grain dealer Aisha Bello explained how things have escalated in adversity: “People just price and waka. One mudu of garri wey I dey sell for ₦500 last year don reach ₦850 now. I no dey add plenty profit, but customers still dey complain.”

Musa Danjuma, a vegetable and tomato stall owner at Suleja, linked the hikes to overtransportation and insecurity charges: “To bring tomatoes from Jos now na wahala. We dey pay more for fuel and security. One basket of tomatoes na ₦2,400 now. If I no increase my price, I no go fit restock.”

Ngozi Eze, a seller of home items, termed price uncertainty as the biggest challenge: “Detergent I sold for ₦1,200 last week is ₦1,600 now. Prices no dey stable. Customers think we’re cheating them, but we sef dey struggle to keep up.”

Abdullahi Shehu, owner of spice stall in Dei-Dei market, discussed how customers’ demand has collapsed: “Our Christian customers dey complain. People just looking. Pepper, onions, everything expensive. Sales don go below last year.”

Zainab Tijjani, a Suleja-based beans and rice merchant, complained about debt and restocking: “Most of us have debts to settle with the suppliers. Customers beg too much. If I don’t sell, na loss. If I sell at a loss, na loss again. It’s difficult.”

Chidinma Oparaku, a grocery product salesperson, explained how even children are involved in the crisis: “Even Indomie don cost. I sell it higher than before, and people argue. But we dey buy am cost, too.”

Bashir Mohammed, a vegetable and palm oil seller, also saw prices increase: “25 litres of oil wey I sell for ₦31,000 last month, now na ₦37,500. Customers dey complain, but wetin I go do? I no dey make much profit sef.”

Chiamaka N, store owner of a Dei-Dei dried fish and crayfish stall, answered that new prices come in weekly: “Crayfish price fit change two times in one week. Customers dey shout, but na wetin we dey face be that.”

The pattern is identical throughout these markets: expensive transport, unstable exchange rates, expensive farm commodities, and insecurity spurring prices. Traders attribute instability to being unable to project or stock commodities, while consumers now purchase in low volumes, if at all.

Curiously enough, most traders noted that actual buying has reduced considerably even in complete markets with buyers. Most buyers, particularly Hausa from Bwari, Gwagwalada, and part of Mararaba, are giving quotations but are not buying or cutting down on quantity. All this has led to mounting fear among traders who exist daily depending on turnover.

Despite numbers put across by economic authorities that inflation is slowing, the market environment does not reflect the same. Price volatility continues undermining business sustainability and consumer confidence, especially for small traders.

Most shop owners are still operating on slimmer margins, unable to pass on the entire cost to the buyers and fearful of losing their limited customer base. Traders generally feel fear and desperation, with most urging the government to probe the root causes, such as transport prices, insecurity, and currency volatility, that keep pushing inflation at grassroots levels.

While economic reports might give a general impression, the daily struggle of Nigeria’s street vendors continues to ensure that reality on the ground is far from improving. Until cost stability and increased purchasing power are achieved, the perception that things are improving is, to most people, so much hype.