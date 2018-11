PDP Will Defeat APC in 2019 – IBB

Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would win the 2019 elections.

The ex-General popularly known as IBB foretold that PDP would have a landslide victory in 2019 with a little bit of work on the electorate.

He made the remark on Wednesday when the candidate of the PDP for the Niger East Zone B Senatorial district, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN), paid him a courtesy call at his Hilltop mansion in Minna area of the state.

The former ruler stated that with the crisis that has bedeviled the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), the party was behaving as if it was under a curse.

Babangida stressed that APC’s crisis could pave the way for a massive victory for the PDP in the elections.

He said, “The APC, as a political party, appears to have entangled itself into wobbling traps as if it was under a curse. All that the opposition (PDP) needed to do is to stream up more efforts on working on the electorate to have a landslide victory in next year’s election.”

While pointing that the 2019 Senatorial election in Niger East (Zone ‘B’) would be a walkover against APC, Babangida said, “The APC, in all three tiers of government, is still embroiled in debilitating crises that are threatening to completely bring down the party and in next year’s general elections, all that is required by PDP is to step up efforts with fervent prayers to emerge victoriously.”