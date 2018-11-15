PDP Warns Buhari Against Use of Force Ahead of Kwara Bye-election

Ahead of the Saturday by-election for Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/ Isin Federal Constituency, Kwara State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the alleged plot to use the police as a tool to intimidate voters and rig the election.

The opposition party which sounded this warning cautioned the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bear in mind that such a plot would be a direct invitation to crisis.

The PDP insisted that Kwara State has already fully rallied behind the party in firm resistance and to dismantle all APC rigging machinery at the polls.

They alleged that the APC and the Presidency had perfected plans to manipulate the electoral process, including using the security agencies, particularly, the Police against the will of the people, having realized that there is no way they can win in any election in Kwara State.

It would be recalled that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki who is a former Governor of the state recently decamped to the PDP alongside the State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and former National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that it is privy to “clandestine meetings at the Presidency, where APC leaders handed down orders to the police high command to compromise the security architecture in Kwara State by transferring the District Police Officers (DPOs) in the nine police districts of the Federal Constituency and replacing them with officers believed to be pliable to instructions to execute the APC’s rigging script in the election.

The statement added that the people of Kwara State already have details of the brief handed to the new DPOs, including providing cover for APC thugs procured to unleash violence on voters and PDP supporters, snatch ballot boxes and disrupt elections in certain areas as well as to alter election results to favour of the APC candidate.

The PDP further alleged that the people were also aware of the directives to harass, intimidate, arrest, and detain indigenes of Kwara State, and to provide cover for the importation of aliens from other areas by the APC to participate in the election.

The APC was therefore warned that compromised security and electoral officials should retrace their steps or face the full wrath of the people of Kwara State, particularly, those in Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency, who are now at full alert and completely rallied to protect their political territory and to defend their votes to the end with every means available to them as free citizens under the law.

“It is a settled fact that Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin Federal Constituency and indeed, Kwara State, remains the stronghold of the PDP.

“Our candidate, Saheed Alatishe, enjoys the support of the overwhelming majority of the people and they are not ready to yield their mandate to any other person, no matter the level of intimidation or threat from the enemies of democracy,” the PDP stated.