PDP To UN: Buhari is Militarizing Our Electoral Process

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reported President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Nations (UN) over alleged plots by his Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the 2019 general elections, particularly, the presidential poll.

The PDP said there is heightened tension across the country over the manipulations by the Buhari Presidency, adding that if the UN and the international community fail to intervene and support a credible, free and fair election, the nation may witness an electoral stillbirth,

capable of triggering violence and humanitarian crisis in Nigeria and the entire sub-Sahara region.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who led the members of the National Working Committee to receive the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, in his office in Abuja, alerted the UN Security Council that President Buhari is already compromising the military and other security forces as tools to muscle the electoral process.

According to Secondus, President Buhari is not preparing for elections, he is not prepared for the rigours of any electoral exercise.

He argued that every well-intentioned politician goes out to the street to engage and persuade the people with his or her manifesto and policies, but President Buhari is not ready to engage anybody in contest of ideas; that is why he is desperate to compromise our military as a measure of limitless powers to rig.

“The world saw how our Service Chiefs participated in President Buhari’s campaign rally. There is no way these Service Chiefs will not be pushed to resort to self-help on behalf of President Buhari and his APC in the election. The UN Security Council should note this and intervene to save our democratic process.

“President Buhari has militarized our electoral process. In the July and September governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states respectively, in addition to various bye-elections, military equipment were rolled out to prevent the opposition from voting. Citizens were freely manhandled, arrested and subjugated by security agents, who openly worked for the APC. Today, in Nigeria, the PDP is contesting with security forces and not with the APC.

“Similarly, our Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been annexed by the Buhari Presidency. This is the reason it has not been able to conduct any credible election in the last three and half years. Nigerians have lost confidence that INEC as presently constituted can guarantee credible polls in 2019. We, therefore, demand for the resignation of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and Mrs. Amina Zakari, who is a niece of Mr. President.

“Our international partners must therefore insist and encourage a free, fair and credible electoral process. They must also caution against manipulation and other abuses that are capable of truncating our democracy and endangering the lives of Nigerians as a result of a failed electoral process,” Secondus further said.

Earlier, Mr. Chambas had urged political stakeholders in the country to follow the rules to ensure a smooth electoral process in the 2019 elections.