PDP to Buhari: Presidency Not Winning The Blame Game!

A culture of blame characterized by a seeming toxic Presidency, has taken over the President Muhammadu Buhari cum the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Ahead of the 2019 polls, the toxicity appears to be spreading all over the country. More than three years after, the administration is still busy comparing themselves continuously to the ‘’clueless’’ administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan cum the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since 2015, the Buhari/APC administration has been white-washing themselves as better than than that of Jonathan/PDP. And it seems when they are not faring as expected, the regime that promised the Nigerian people Change, quickly default to envy. Experts in the field say defaulting to a rational approach is how people avoid connecting to their emotions.

Arguably, the Buhari/APC blame culture tends to rest on the assumption that there is always Jonathan/PDP at fault for every issue in Nigeria since the party dominated the affairs of the country for 16 years. APC chieftains, including those who defected from the PDP with their corrupt yoke, are always quick to judge PDP and create a seeming rational explanation. The way their politricks goes, is like accepting responsibility is out of their control.

For what is being seen so far, blaming is a distraction. How politically healthy is it for Buhari/APC to be focusing on Jonathan and the ‘’corrupt’’ PDP instead of doing soul reappraisal? More than three years after, why do they still take delight in blaming the PDP for their seeming inability to fix the country?

Projecting hatred for the PDP and their electoral candidates does not appear to be building electoral asset for the APC and does not make the party and her electoral candidates look good either. This could explain why the PDP has been mocking the Buhari Presidency for always attempting to blame Jonathan for Buhari’s delay in forming his cabinet.

The restive spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja, the country’s capital city on Monday, ‘’it is unfortunate that the Buhari Presidency will always resort to peddling falsehood as a cover for its failures. It is a settled matter that President Buhari could not form a cabinet for over five months after his inauguration, primarily due to sheer incompetence, lack of preparedness and the fact that he was overwhelmed by the complexity of the office of the President of Nigeria’’.

‘’In accusing the Jonathan administration of frustrating early formation of President Buhari’s cabinet, by allegedly delaying the submission of his handover notes to the Transition Committee, the Buhari Presidency forgot that the head of the transition committee, Ahmed Joda, had since May, 2015 publicly dispelled such as false and diversionary, noting that the committee got all the cooperation it needed from the Jonathan’s administration.

‘’Nigerians can recall how President Buhari refused to hasten the formation of his cabinet following his widely condemned view, in September 2015, that minister were mere noise makers. President Buhari had expressed his personal unwillingness to appoint ministers when, in an interview with France 24 TV, in France, he said that the absence of ministers was not affecting governance in Nigeria’’, the PDP spokesman said.

President Buhari had said that ministers are there to make a lot of noise, adding ‘’as for the cabinet, I said we will have one by the end of the month, and time flies. The end of the month is coming too quickly for my liking’’.

Spurred by the foregoing, PDP says it is ludicrous and a height of hypocrisy for the Presidency to make a dramatic u-turn after three years to blame Jonathan for Buhari’s alleged confessed failure.

Theu are accordingly counseling the Presidency to note that peddling falsehood and blaming the previous administration for its failures will not help it in 2019, adding, ‘’President Buhari has not only shown, but also personally confessed that he lacks capacity to handle an economy as complex as Nigeria’s.

‘’The only thing left for President Buhari to do is to start preparing to accept defeat in 2019, as Nigerians are now rallying behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has the solutions and blueprint that guarantee a better future for our nation.’’