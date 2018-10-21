PDP Threatens to Jail Detractors in Ogun

The National Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked every warring faction to sheath its sword, or risk going to jail.

The Party pointed out that there has been some disdain moves by certain individuals to illegally submit authorized names from some purported primaries by dissident elements, notably in Ogun State.

Having submitted names of candidates for National Assembly elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 general elections, the party warned that such elements forged and sold various fake nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains.

Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass through the due process of screening and did not participate in primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by the National Working Committee, the party said.

The PDP insisted that, conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in the purview of the National Working Committee (NWC) and any other purported primaries by any state chapter, or any other level of the party is absolutely illegal and of no consequence.

The main opposition party, warned in the strongest possible term, that anybody who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidate of the party, will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and stealing of funds derived from sale of fake nomination forms.

The News Chronicle authoritatively gathered that the NWC had been engaged in a series of meeting at the Legacy House, urged its members and the general public to be calm as the rule of Law shall be strictly adhered to, particularly in all processes in its participation in the 2019 general elections.