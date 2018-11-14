PDP Tackles Osinbajo Over False Debt Claim, Accuses Buhari of Plotting to Liquidate Stakeholders’ Accounts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again tackled the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,cautioning him to stop ridiculing his office by always bandying figures and trending on false claims “in the attempt to cover the alleged rot and failures of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

“Instead of juggling figures, making false claims about the nation’s debt profile and playing to the camera,” Prof. Osinbajo was challenged “to present to Nigerians, the scorecard of APC administration, for which the PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari has now lost his carriage as a leader.”

The opposition party said that it is a settled fact that the nation’s debt profile escalated under the profligate, non-creative and incompetent Buhari administration, which crippled the once robust economy, pushed it into recession, turned the nation from a growing economy to a debtor country and world’s poverty capital.

The party accused the Vice President Osinbajo of labouring to deceive Nigerians by converting domestic borrowings in Naira, under the APC, to US dollars, so that the very high exchange rate will make it look smaller in dollars.

This they said is despite verified figures even from agencies of Government showing an accumulation of 29.6% debt under Buhari as against the 20.14% under the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administration and the 0.44 % under the Obasanjo administration.

“What Prof. Osinbajo has refused to come to terms with is that Nigerians already know that the Buhari administration, wherein he is a major actor, is the most corrupt in the history of our nation and that no amount of concealments, propaganda and false claims can erase that fact.

“Instead of lending himself to be used to beguile Nigerians, Prof. Osinbajo should use the remaining days of the discredited APC administration to advise himself and President Buhari on life after office, especially as leaders, who manifestly failed their people, when they trusted them the most”, the PDP said.

Similarly, the party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan has raised the alarm over moves by the Presidency and the APC to procure frivolous court orders from “compromised judicial officers to garnishee accounts belonging to PDP and critical stakeholders”, perceived to be against the President’s re-election bid.

The PDP said it was aware of how instructions have been given to certain agencies of government to trail and throw up fabrications in order to create an impression of financial infractions around the said accounts.

They posited that the only reason for this is to ensure that our party and candidates are deprived of access to funds for campaigns, but the APC and the Buhari Presidency fail to realize that the 2019 election is now a battle between them and Nigerians, who are the bastion of the PDP.

The PDP however noted that Nigerians have since taken over the saddle for the quest to rid the nation of this “incompetent, vicious and vengeful administration, for which they are now freely making contributions and sacrifices.

“They have collectively resolved to vote out President Buhari and not even the APC’s on-going vote-buying strategy and intimidation can scuttle that resolve,” the party added.