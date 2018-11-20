PDP Tackles Buhari, says Atiku’s Policy Document Embodies Yearnings of Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the resounding public endorsements that heralded the policy document articulated by its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a confirmation that the document embodies the collective mindset, yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians in their quest for a new leadership and a better life in the country.

The party pointed out that, whereas President Muhammadu Buhari failed to articulate any solutions or operable policy direction in his procured and pedestrian “Next Level” document, the Atiku Abubakar’s policy document offers solutions and practical direction for delivery in all sectors of national life.

According to the PDP, the negative reactions of Nigerians to the Next Level mantra have shown that the document is dead on arrival as Nigeria cannot afford the reinforcement of failure, especially as the electorate have already seen through the deception and cheap attempt to beguile them again ahead of the elections.

“The Atiku Abubakar policy document is a product of very wide, painstaking and productive consultations with Nigerians from all walks of live, critical stakeholders and development partners in key sectors, in the overall determination to chart a new course for our nation,” the PDP said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, posited that the policy document foretells a new dawn as it articulates practical solutions and answers to the myriad of economic, social and political challenges facing the nation and sets out all-inclusive templates for national rejuvenation, cohesion, protection of human rights and democratic tenets, wealth creation, transparency and elimination of corruption in governance.

In line with PDP’s people-based manifesto, the Atiku Abubakar policy document places utmost priority on the people by focusing chiefly on their yearnings for job creation, infrastructural development, poverty eradication, human capital development, inclusiveness and national unity.

“Nigerians are particularly happy with the Atiku Abubakar policy document as it seeks to implement pro-poor policies that grant all citizens, irrespective of financial and social status, unhindered opportunity to participate in economic activities to achieve self-reliance and become active contributors to national development.

“Unlike President Buhari, who is adjudged by Nigerians to be aloof, detached and unconcerned, Atiku Abubakar, has always maintained a strong bond with the people; hence his ability to understand their challenges, collective aspirations and to proffer solutions with underlining political will,” the PDP said.

The PDP counseled President Buhari to note that he has come to the end of the road.

“Nigerians will never follow a leader on a journey to NEXT LEVEL of failure, lies, poverty, hunger, disease, bloodletting, extra-judicial killings, humongous corruption, nepotism, disdain for citizens and institutions of democracy, decayed infrastructure, national divisiveness and embarrassment in the international arena,” the opposition party added.