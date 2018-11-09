PDP Raises Alarm, Invites Interpol, DSS to Track Oshiomhole

Following the alleged ‘elopement’ of the National Chairman of the All Progressivess Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to the United States after he was allegedly drilled by officers of the Department of State Service (DSS), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wants him tracked and investigated.

The APC National Chairman was widely reported to have left the country hours after he was freed by men of the DSS who reportedly questioned his participation and actions during the recently concluded APC Primaries.

Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country at the heat of the investigation, the PDP argued, goes to confirm allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC.

As such the major opposition party has charged the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the “factional National Chairman of the (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported interrogation by the DSS over alleged corruption charges.

“It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its famished broom.

“No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was in the loop of all his actions.

“The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled

arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for

which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law,” National Publicity Seceretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan