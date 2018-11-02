PDP Publicity Secretary Dumps Party

Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North West, Alhaji Yusuf Babura, has dumped the party.

He announced his resignation from the position but he did not make his next party or political interest known.

He explained that he left the PDP out of his personal desire and he is now consulting with his supporters on the next line of action.

Babura thanked the entire members of his former party for the support and cooperation he received from them.

“I wish to also to appeal to all those that I have offended directly or indirectly to forgive me,” he pleaded.