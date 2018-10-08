PDP Protest: Melaye Denies Receipt Of Police Invitation

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial district and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied knowledge of any invitation by the Nigeria Police Force, over last Friday’s protest at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Police had asked the duo of Senator Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East constituency to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja on Monday at 10:00am.

The News Chronicle had earlier made attempt to reach the Public Relations Officer of the FCT command, Manza Anjuguri some minutes after 12 who said that he was at a meeting, and could not say anything about the subject matter at the moment.

Senator Melaye in a tweet on his handle on Monday afternoon has however said, he was yet to receive any invitation from the Police.

I have not received any invitation from the police. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) October 8, 2018

However, subsequent text message sent to the FPRO of the FCT Command was yet to be replied as at the time of filing this report.

The police in a statement signed by the FPRO, Jimoh Moshood alleged that Senator Melaye and Murray-Bruce were captured on camera for their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours.

This they said prevented motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties; have case to answer.

The Police further said that invitation letters to Senator Melaye and Senator Murray-Bruce for them to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja, have been sent to them for compliance.

Senator Bruce was yet to respond to the Police invitation.

Members of the PDP led by its Nationbal Chairman, Uche Secondus and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki had protested against alleged partisanship by the Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the country’s electoral process.