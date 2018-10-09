PDP Presidential Primaries: APC Tag Saraki ‘A Rolling Stone That Gathers No Moss’

Following the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the recently conducted primaries in Portharcourt, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the performance of Senator Bukola Saraki as “befitting end to the ambition of a greedy, untrustworthy and double dealing politician”.

The APC in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said that with a miserly 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal’s 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1532 votes, the PDP delegates have given clear indication that they are fed up with Saraki’s political style.

The party who questioned the emergence of Saraki as the Senate President through what it said to have been conspiracy with members of the opposition Party, and against the wishes and interests of his own party, said that Saraki had been much selfish, rather than perform his legislative duties.

“Throughout Saraki’s tenure as Senate President, it has been one confrontation between the National Assembly leadership with the Executive or another. Confirmation of Executive nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation has been delayed unnecessarily, annual national budgets delayed.

“For instance, the supplementary budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 General Elections is continually delayed due to Saraki’s selfish political machinations.

“Having sabotaged the President Muhammadu Buhari government while in the APC, he later showed his true colours by formally joining the opposition PDP. The APC bade him goodbye as he returned to the looters club where he belongs.

“However, in doing so, Saraki must do the needful by giving up the Senate President position. He should be a distinguished Senator in name and in deed. He cannot continue to preside over the APC-dominated Senate as a member of the minority PDP.

“The delegates of the PDP have rejected Saraki as their presidential candidate. Let the Senators also do likewise by rejecting the greedy, deceitful and unreliable Senate President as their leader. A new President of the Senate, free from all allegations of criminality is needed now”, the statement read.

The National Assembly is due to resume back from its recess after an extra three weeks ahead of resumption.