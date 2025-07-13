PDP Has Nothing to Fear from ADC in Bauchi – Governor Bala Mohammed’s Aide

Bala Sale, the Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has dismissed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as no threat to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In an exclusive interview, monitored by The News Chronicle on Sunday in Bauchi, Sale who also serves as Chairman of the Concerned Movement for Democracy of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter said the ADC has no political footing in the state.

According to him, the ADC cannot be compared to the All Progressives Congress (APC), let alone the PDP, describing it as merely a coalition or alliance, not a political party with solid structures.

He noted that the PDP, unlike the ADC, has well established party structures in all 774 local government areas across the country.

Sale emphasized that the PDP has remained consistent since its formation in 1998. Unlike other parties that have changed names or merged with others, PDP members have remained united under one umbrella.

He argued that both the APC and ADC originated from the PDP, formed by members who left due to personal ambitions.

“With just one year to go before the 2027 general elections, the ADC is virtually unknown to ordinary Nigerians and lacks any grassroots presence across the country,” he said. “Some of its leaders were once part of the PDP and rose to prominence through the party. Yet they left to join the opposition.”

He added, “I am confident that ADC will not succeed in its aim to lead the country. The only party capable of saving Nigeria is the PDP.”

Sale called on Nigerians to disregard both the APC and ADC and instead support the PDP, which he described as the only party with a clear vision, mission, and credibility to govern Nigeria.

Highlighting the achievements of the PDP, he said the party had previously ruled Nigeria for over eight years, during which citizens experienced real democratic dividends, such as infrastructure development, job creation, and improved national security.

He also praised the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, describing him as a capable and visionary leader.

“Governor Bala has proven himself as a one term senator, served as a minister for seven years, and now as governor for six years. He also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum. If given the opportunity, I believe he can lead this country effectively,” Sale said.