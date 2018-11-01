PDP Dissociates Itself From PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissociated itself from a presidential volunteer campaign group known as the PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide.

The party said that this was predicated on the reported objectionable activities of the group who had engaged in soliciting for unauthorized levies and fees for collection of forms into its purported vacant executive positions.

The opposition party as well, warned all support groups and volunteer campaigning for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to abide by its rules and regulations in all their activities.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the PDP warned Nigerians to be wary of activities of the PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide, as it does not have the party’s approval to receive fund from anybody or conduct its affairs in such a manner as to be seen as competing with the dictates and operations of the party.