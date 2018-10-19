PDP, Concerned Nigerians Demand Fayose’s Immediate Release

Following the recent visit and eventual detention of the former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pro-democracy movement, Concerned Nigerians have called for his immediate release.

The PDP South West Zone noted that the EFCC should not be holding Fayose, 48 hours after he had willingly submitted himself to the anti-graft agency after his promise to do so at the expiration of his tenure, and eventually swearing in of the new Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Premising its call for Fayose’s release on the claims by EFCC that it had concluded investigations and was merely waiting for Fayose to end his tenure and drop his immunity so that he could be arraigned, the party said that holding back the former Governor puts a lie on the claims by the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC was accused of playing a partisan card rather than working in public interest due to its inability to arraign the former Governor more than 48hours after he has been held in incommunicado at the EFCC facility in Abuja

They further held that if Fayose is not charged to court immediately to answer to whatever charges against him, then it will be very clear that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is merely using the EFCC to intimidate, harass and punish him in the most unjust manner.

It will add to the long list of such petty vendetta that have been initiated, prosecuted and sustained by this same administration against some Nigerians that are not in the good books of the President, this clearly is an abuse of power which ordinarily should be beneath the scope of a busy President, the PDP said.

“It is sad that at a time Nigerians are wallowing in abject penury, when institutions are failing and insecurity is thriving that this Buhari administration still have enough time to pursue vendetta against citizens.

“In this regard we easily recall Buhari’s technical victory over Boko Haram, yet it remains potent enough kidnap our women and girls, decimate our communities and wage war on the nation.

“Another aid worker, Hauwa was executed by Boko Haram and all President Buhari could do is place an impotent phone call to her family. This Government must begin to take its responsibilities serious by taking actions that will safeguard the lives, properties and economic wellbeing of the nation and not continue to reduce itself to a bully!”, they added.

Similarly, Concerned Nigerians, a pro-Democracy group has challenged the EFCC to accord the former Governor, the same treatment that was given to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who was simply invited and released to go without being arraigned over corruption allegations relating to a contract for grass cutting at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, stated that it is baffling that the former Governor who voluntarily submitted himself to the commission for investigation is still being detained “arbitrarily” while Lawal was summarily invited to the commission and released without charging him to court or even spending a night in detention.

They expressed their amazement that the EFCC that had shown great appetite to feast on Fayose are suddenly claiming not to have enough evidence to approach the court until he Fayose implicates himself.

The group further said that the “politically driven trials of dissents and perceived political enemies of President Buhari’s administration are ludicrous and must stop forthwith”.