PDP challenges ex-Bauchi Gov to account for N321bn

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Bibi Dogo has challenged the former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to account for the over N321 billion he allegedly collected within the period of his administration or show the projects he executed with the funds.

Dogo who made the claim in an interaction with journalists in Bauchi, said that the funds that were expended under the watch of the former governor, include the Paris club fund, statutory allocation of State and Local Governments, donations from the United State of America for educational development, internally generated revenue, domestic and foreign loans.

Dogo who served in the assets and recovery committee set up by the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, alleged that from the genuine records at their disposal, the former governor collected the sum of N33.4 billion for the first second and third tranches of the Paris club loans refunds from the Federal Government.

He further alleged that Ex-Governor Abubakar collected the sum of N205.3 billion for state and local governments from the federation account within his administration, adding that he also received donations of $57,000,000 from a U.S.A donation equivalent to N17.3 billion and between June 2015 June 2016, the former governor received another N22.7 billion.

“The Former Governor collected the sum of N59.7 billion both for domestic and foreign loans including N11 billion budget support collected from the Federal Government. This is the first of our revelations on the monies collected by the former governor without any evidence of a single project within his first tenure.

“We also working on releasing the second and third phase of other monies received during the tenure of the former Governor within his 48 months in office, because we have are yet to disclose on the other monies collected.

“It is very shameful for the media committee of the All Progressive Congress APC to make baseless allegations against the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed over his achievements within his one year in office despite all the projects the Governor executed which are physically seen by the people of the State,” he said.

Dogo said the projects included constructions of roads bridges in the three senatorial districts, provision of Bauchi Water Supply, construction of over 1000 classrooms by SUBEB and SDGs and establishment of Corona Virus testing centre among others.

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman to the former Governor, Ali Mohammed Ali, failed as one of his closest aides said that former Governor Abubakar did not short-change the state, adding that he did his best to develop the state and his projects are available for all to see.