PDP Built New Port Harcourt Airport Terminal, not You – PDP berates Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for trying to claim credit for the Port Harcourt Airport Terminal, claiming that the project was conceptualized, articulated and financed by the PDP administration.

The PDP said President Buhari’s theatrical commissioning of the terminal built by the PDP administration is another failed media stunt to create a false impression that the Buhari administration is performing.

The party while reacting to the commissioning of the project on Thursday noted that Nigerians were thoroughly amused when President Buhari’s handlers brought him to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the first time since his inauguration in 2015, “only to orchestrate another failed attempt to claim credit for project executed by others.

The PDP argued that if anything, the Buhari administration only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which was perfected by the PDP, including payments to contractors.

“It is to say the least appalling that after three and half years, a President, who is seeking reelection, cannot point to any development project, initiated and executed by his administration in any part of our country.

“Instead, our dear President has been moving around trying to claim credit for projects executed by the PDP, all in a desperate attempt to cover his failures in governance,” the party said.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, further alleged that only recently, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to claim credit for the Abuja Light Rail Project, even when it was public knowledge that that project was conceptualized and policy-propelled by the PDP.

“We know that President Buhari is eager to stuff up his false performance claims ahead of election, but doing so with the achievements of others is the height of desperation and deceit, which has already become repugnant to majority of Nigerians and the international community.

“The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari’s handlers to use the remaining days of his failed administration to prepare him to get ready to accept his imminent defeat in 2019, as Nigerians have already rallied behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose performance credential is known to all”, the party added.