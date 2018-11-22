PDP Alleges Plot by Presidency to Cause Mayhem in Akwa Ibom

Following the recent events at the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fomenting violence and breakdown of law and order, in a bid to forcefully take over control of the state.

The opposition party had earlier cautioned President Buhari and the APC on their alleged plot to instigate confusion and violence in Bayelsa state by destabilizing the security architecture of the state and foisting a siege mentality on the entire oil rich south-south region.

Instead of retracing their steps, the PDP said that the Presidency and the APC continued to design “heinous machinations and issuing threats of violent takeover of these states, for which they have now directed their arsenals particularly on Akwa-Ibom state”.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said this in Abuja pointed out that Nigerians are all witnesses to volatile outbursts by the Buhari Campaign Organization and APC leaders and their use of violent images and outright threats of war on Akwa-Ibom State.

The alleged violent and ominous outburst by the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who vowed that the APC will take over the state the same way Hitler overran Poland, swearing that “war shall see Warsaw and Warsaw shall see war” in Akwa-Ibom state was recalled by the PDP.

Former Governor of the state and former Senate Minority leader, Senator Akpabio, had recently left the camp of the PDP for the APC before the parties’ primary elections.

Given that this statement is the policy of the APC and the Buhari Presidency against Akwa-Ibom and other parts of our nation, where they are not in control, the PDP said that, the President, as chief security officer of the nation, never issued a reprimand nor has Senator Akpabio been pulled in for questioning by security agencies.

The PDP posited that the statement is an approved prelude of a pre-meditated plot by the Presidency and the APC to initiate, facilitate and superintend a mayhem and bloodletting in the peaceful and developing Akwa-Ibom, irrespective of the huge human and material damage such could cause in the state.

Part of the plot as alleged by the PDP is the forceful attempt to take over control of the Akwa-Ibom state legislature, for which the Presidency and the APC have been sponsoring the invasion of the House of Assembly complex and seeking ways to violently oust the duly elected leadership of the state assembly.

“Only recently, the factional National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who has been under fire over allegations of corruption, threatened and directly accused the erstwhile Akwa-Ibom Commissioner of Police (CP), John Abang of refusing to carry out APC’s orders to provide security cover that will enable three legally sacked members of the 26-member legislature to effect a change of leadership.

“The PDP has information of how the APC hierarchy thereafter, ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who in compliance, summarily redeployed CP John Abang and replaced him with a new CP, Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. It is needless to say that Mr. Abang spent just one month as CP and had to be removed for not carrying out APC’s atrocious directive”, the party said.

It was further alleged that since the arrival of CP Kimo, there has been mounting tension and

escalated siege mentality in Akwa-Ibom state, particularly in the state legislature where thugs, backed by the police, have been invading the premises, disrupting legislative activities, harassing staff members and hindering them from performing their responsibilities.

This recourse to self-help, against declarative judgment by competent court of jurisdiction sacking the three lawmakers, is a deliberate attempt to instigate violence, foist a reign of terror, cause confusion, create an impression that the state has become ungovernable, the PDP said.

This is with a view to opening the way for a declaration of a state of emergency, which will enable them dismantle all democratic structures and forcefully take over control of the state.

The PDP insisted that any plot to forcefully take over Akwa-Ibom or any other PDP-controlled

state will be firmly resisted by the people of those states and such may lead to a crisis of unprecedented magnitude that has the capacity of truncating our hard-earned democracy.