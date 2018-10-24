PDP Accuse Buhari of Insensitivity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent outburst against Nigerians as “unpresidential, defeatist and characteristic of a failed leadership, which has lost all sense of responsibility towards its citizens”.

The party while reacting to a recent comment by President Buhari, where he reportedly said Nigerians, “who feel they have another country may choose to go”, says it further confirms the President’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

The PDP described such comment as ‘unfatherly’ and a direct slap on the sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing the economic hardship, hunger and starvation caused by the administration, to the extent that many have taken to suicide missions and slavery as survival options.

“Such comment is a putrid spit on the graves of thousands of compatriots killed by marauders in various parts of the country, while the Buhari Presidency and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) remained aloof without decisive actions to end the carnage and bring the perpetrators of the bloodlettings to book.

“Mr. President’s comment is also a mockery on millions of Nigerians who have lost their businesses and whose families have been wrecked by the anti-people policies of the Buhari-led APC administration.

“Since Mr. President now knows that Nigerians across board are hurting over the failures of his administrations, the least he, as an elected leader, should have done, was to accept responsibility, rise up to the occasion and find solutions, or at least, have some soothing words to suffering Nigerians instead of dismissing their pains and asking them to abandon their fatherland”, the PDP said.

The PDP recalled the widely condemned outbursts against the youths who the President was tagged as lazy and lovers of freebies.

They urged the President to come to terms with the fact that majority of Nigerians can no longer take “the failures, insensitivity and incompetence of his administration and have now reached a consensus to elect former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as Presidential Candidate”.