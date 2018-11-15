Paycheck: How to Utilize your Income

The feeling you get when its payday is unbeatable, only a few things can surpass the fulfillment that comes with making your own money. But it all goes away when you remember that you have bills to pay. Relaying on your paycheck can be frustrating; it’s like being stuck in the wheel.

If you want to be able to save money from your paycheck, then the following are good for you.

Prepare to save

As much as you can, plan your finances. Build a budget, and stick to it. Forecasting your needs and planning around big purchases is key to financial success. List exactly how much you need to spend on what, and save the rest! It will give you the power to take the control of your finances and will benefit you immensely.

Have another source of income

Find an economic activity that will generate more money for you. Find your passion and go beyond your job to cash in after hours. There are multiple avenues and ways to turn your free time into cash time. In this sharing economy, get in and cash out!

Monthly Savings

You can fix a particular amount to save monthly from your salary. Set aside 10% of your income and save it. Grow from there. It’s good to start with 10% and work your way from there.

Habits

Are you building bad habits? Be honest with yourself, and critically assess where you are habitually spending money. This includes carefully analyzing your credit card bills and logging your cash spending to see if you have a pattern or habit you need to cut.

Think about Your Free Time

Extra time leads to spending extra money. Taking a good look at how you spend your free time will give you some insight into where you money is going. Spending too much time at the bar? Or maybe too much time shopping? Try doing free activities during your free time, like hiking or walks in the park. Your wallet and well-being will thank you!

Look at Your Living Situation

Are you living beyond your means? Take a good look of what you are spending the majority of your money, and see if you can scale back. See if you really need that car lease, the apartment, or WiFi. Truly assess your needs and see where you can reduce to save for the future.