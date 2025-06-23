Paul Enenche Refuses ₦30 Million Donation from Kebbi Gov, Says He Accepts No Government Money

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has explained why he rejected a ₦30 million donation from Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris during a recent crusade in the state. Speaking at his church headquarters in Abuja, Enenche said he has maintained a consistent principle for over twenty years: to refuse government funds or influence to preserve the independence of his ministry and speak freely against injustice.

He clarified the rejection was not personal but part of a long-standing commitment. Enenche recalled similar cases, including declining honorariums during national assignments and refusing donations from former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Governor Samuel Ortom, and other public officials. He asked that the ₦30 million be redirected to meet pressing needs in Kebbi State. His action has drawn praise as an example of integrity and principled leadership in a time when religious figures often align with political interests. Enenche also recently led a food outreach in Benue State.

2. The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized Governor Seyi Makinde’s plan to spend ₦63.5 billion on renovating the Agodi Government House, calling it a waste of public resources. In a statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary Wasiu Olawale Sadare, the party described the project as financially reckless and unnecessary, especially since former Governor Abiola Ajimobi last renovated the building in 2017.

The APC accused Makinde of prioritizing vanity projects over the people’s needs and claimed his recent justification before the Oyo State House of Assembly was an attempt to mask corruption and mismanagement. The party urged the governor to cancel the renovation and redirect the funds to more pressing public needs.

3. SERAP has urged President Bola Tinubu to refer the Benue State violence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing ongoing mass killings, displacement, and failures of local justice systems. The group said both state and non-state actors must be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a letter dated June 21, 2025, SERAP described the situation as a “genocidal invasion” and argued that ICC intervention would help deliver justice and deter further attacks. Recent violence in Benue has left over 100 dead and 3,000 displaced. SERAP also urged the president to consider referrals for other affected states like Zamfara, Plateau, and Borno, warning that inaction would embolden perpetrators and deny justice to victims.

4. Nigerian sprinter and 150m world record holder, Favour Ofili, has reportedly switched her sporting nationality to Turkey, citing frustration with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. Journalist Kayon Raynor stated that Ofili informed the Athletics Integrity Unit of her decision on May 31, 2025, due to missing the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics because of administrative failures. She noted the decision was not financially motivated.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa, recently re-elected, expressed disappointment, acknowledging her right to choose but describing the move as painful. Despite no official confirmation from World Athletics, many Nigerians have supported Ofili, blaming the country’s poor sports management.

Ofili remains listed as Nigerian and is set to compete at the World Championships in Tokyo this September. Turkey, known for recruiting international athletes, reportedly offers up to $500,000 for nationality switches. She joins a list of Nigerian-born athletes who have successfully represented other countries.

5. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on China to stop Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. Iran’s parliament approved the proposal, but the Supreme National Security Council makes the final decision. Rubio warned that such a move would harm Iran’s economy and global oil supplies. The Strait handles 20% of the world’s oil, and China, Iran’s biggest oil buyer, imported 1.8 million barrels per day last month. Tensions rose after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, sending Brent crude briefly above $81 per barrel. Analysts warn further escalation could drive prices higher and hurt global markets.

China condemned the U.S. action, urging restraint. Experts say Iran risks isolating itself and damaging relations with major partners like China if it blocks the Strait. The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has already caused hundreds of casualties, with both sides promising further retaliation.