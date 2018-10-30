Patrick Obahiagbon Commiserates with Anenih’s Family in ‘Big Grammar’

Former House of Representatives member and the aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo South Senatorial district, Patrick Obahiagbon, has commiserated with the family of Chief Tony Anenih who died on Sunday.

Obahiagbon is well known for his high-sounding grammar coined “Big, Big English” by most average Nigerians. While many believe that Obahiagbon is dictionary-personified, others claim that some of his expressions are borrowed from other dialects, tongues and languages with some unknown to English grammar.

Here is his condolence message:

“My sincere condolences go to the family of late Chief Tony Anenih who has gloriously transited to empyrean ensconcement.

“Chief Tony Anenih’s transition is indeed a colossal loss to all, as he was a great personage not just to us in Edo but the nation in caboodle.

“He will be greatly missed for constantly promoting the good people of Edo state in highly exalted positions in Nigeria’s political atmospherics.

“In fact, his solid political interventions in the corpus of our pax Nigeriana shall remain coruscatingly etched in the Nations encephalon and non pareil. He truly emblematized a savoir-faire predilection in his political peregrination.

“Even as we mourn his transition, let us also be consoled because he lived a very productive life. His presence was felt as the Iyasele of Esan land and a bridge builder for Edo State and Nigeria.

“I pray that the Great Geometrician of the Universe grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”