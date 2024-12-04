Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Faces UK Deportation Over £1.87m Fraud Allegations, Lawyer Denies Claims

Tobi Adegboyega, a 44-year-old Nigerian pastor and founder of the now-defunct SPAC Nation church in the United Kingdom, has reportedly lost his appeal against deportation following allegations of financial misconduct tied to his church.

However, his lawyer, Dele Olawanle, has dismissed the reports as false, sparking controversy over the pastor’s immigration status.

According to The Telegraph, the UK immigration tribunal ruled for Adegboyega’s deportation after investigations exposed financial mismanagement at SPAC Nation, where £1.87 million in funds were unaccounted for. The tribunal stated that various iterations of the church had been shut down due to “serious misconduct and/or mismanagement” uncovered by the Charity Commission.

The ruling noted allegations that the church exploited young and vulnerable individuals, coercing them into taking loans, committing benefit fraud, and even selling their blood to fund church operations. “Former members of the church have alleged that it is a cult…The leadership led lavish lifestyles, and there have been instances of abuse,” the tribunal’s findings stated.

Despite Adegboyega’s claims that his deportation would disrupt community projects aimed at helping vulnerable youth, the tribunal dismissed his appeal. The court ruled that “the decision to refuse leave to remain was wholly proportionate,” citing that his family life in the UK was established unlawfully after he overstayed a visitor visa in 2005.

“We are not satisfied that the good work that SPAC Nation undertakes generally would collapse or even significantly suffer should the Appellant be required to leave the UK,” the tribunal concluded.

Adegboyega’s lawyer, Dele Olawanle, rejected the reports in response, asserting that his client is not facing deportation. “Deportation is for criminals. He is not,” Olawanle stated in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Olawanle explained that Adegboyega has lived in the UK for over 20 years without a criminal conviction. “Even though the courts and the Charity Commission had issues with SPAC Nation, he was not personally found guilty of any wrongdoing. Tobi has contributed significantly to the British community.”

He further criticized the media for spreading what he described as “sensationalism” and claimed that many of Adegboyega’s adversaries came from the African community. “The newspaper that carried the news was ignorant. Sensationalism is an act of idiocy. It is not worth the paper it was written on.”

SPAC Nation, founded by Adegboyega, has been involved in numerous controversies since its inception. Allegations from former members and MPs include exploiting impoverished individuals, leaving some churchgoers in significant debt. Investigations linked fraudulent loans to prominent financial institutions like HSBC and Amigo Loans, prompting scrutiny from politicians over the role of lenders in the church’s financial misconduct.

Despite Adegboyega’s claims that his work had been “lauded” by figures such as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior Metropolitan Police officials, the tribunal found these assertions unsubstantiated, noting no testimonies were provided in his defense.

Adegboyega, a cousin of Star Wars actor John Boyega, has been a controversial figure in the UK’s religious community. His luxurious lifestyle, juxtaposed against allegations of financial exploitation within SPAC Nation, has drawn criticism from former members and the public.

In 2019, Adegboyega applied for leave to remain under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), citing his marriage to a British woman and his work with youth in London. However, the tribunal dismissed these arguments, stating, “[His] family and private life relationships…would survive his return to Nigeria.”

Adegboyega’s lawyer has confirmed that no further public statements will be made regarding the matter while the pastor continues to contest the reports.

