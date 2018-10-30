Pastor Oyakhilome’s daughter held a second wedding to honour mum

Sharon Oyakhilome has been reported to have held a second wedding reception in the UK to honour her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at her wedding in Nigeria.

Photos that circulated on social media prove that Sharon, daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has held two different white wedding ceremonies, one in Nigeria and the other in the Uk.

This might be as a result of the fact that the parents of the bride Chris and Anita Oyakhilome are separated.

While his ex-wife was noticeably absent at their daughter’s traditional and white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, Pastor Oyakhilome was absent at her wedding in the UK.

The young couple Sharon and Phillip Frimpong whose love story moved family and friends to tears shared their vows in her presence and had a reception with her and her private invited guests over the weekend.

Sharon has shared photos from the recent wedding on her page while disabling the comments to avoid trolls and questions.