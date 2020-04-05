Palm Sunday: Catholic Diocese directs churches to provide for hungry parishioners, vulnerable

Following the sit-at-home order by the Anambra State government aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has directed all parishes within his domain to provide for their poor parishioners as well as other indigent people around them.

According to him, it was about time the Church initiated measures that would ameliorate the plights of their struggling parishioners.

Bishop Ezeokafor who gave the directive while delivering a homily to mark this year’s Palm Sunday Mass held at Holy Family Spiritual Year, Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, said that the Mother Church would continue to lead from the front and would not allow people’s faith in God to wane because of Coronavirus.

The Mass which had few individuals in attendance was streamed live on Facebook and other online channels, in compliance with the government’s directive on public gathering.

The Catholic prelate announced that the Diocese would soon unveil its stimulus packages for the poor in society, noting that all charity organs of the Church would be handy at this material time, especially Awka Diocesan Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC).

The bishop stated that COVID-19 had humbled everyone and also shown that God remained the beginning and the end, enjoining all to pray ceaselessly at this trying time.

‘Coronavirus has proved that we are mere mortals and that there is nothing extraordinary about humans. COVID-19 has humbled everyone including those who hitherto see no need to beckon on God for solution and help. What I take away from what is happening now is that God is still God and He is up there on His throne.

‘I urge you all to give to those in need. We should learn to give at all times. A lot of people are living from hand to mouth. Many do not feed very well before, let alone now that they are asked to sit-at-home. I feel for those people. We must find a way to assist them,’ Bishop Ezeokafor pleaded.

He commended the Government of Anambra state led by Chief Willie Obiano for being proactive and also for the stimulus packages mapped out for the elderly and vulnerable persons in the state.