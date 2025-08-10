Menu
Oyebanji: The rally of Ekiti State

Opinions
By: Abiodun Komolafe

Date:

Oyebanji: The rally of Ekiti State

An interesting recent news item in the recent past was the massive crowd that greeted Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) of Ekiti State’s declaration to run for a second term.

 

A key element of the event was the governor’s endorsement across the dividing lines by members of other political parties, tendencies and factions. The key issue here is that, having shifted the perception of politics in the state and created what’s looking like a new base of hegemony, BAO has put himself in a pole position to sweep the electoral calculus. Therefore, anyone contesting against him has a mountain to climb.

 

Politics is about determining the territory of perception. Oyebanji has clearly shifted the calculus by positioning himself as above partisan and sectional divides, emerging as “The Rally of Ekiti State.”

 

In fairness to the facts, BAO has made a mark! He has become a towering figure focused on public service, leveraging exceptional leadership skills and an uncanny ability to build complex relationships. The question now is: what alternative can be offered that surpasses Oyebanji’s vision and leadership?

 

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

 

abiodun KOMOLAFE,

ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk;

08033614419 – SMS only.

A pointless debate about single tenure
Abiodun Komolafe
Abiodun Komolafe

