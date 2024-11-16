Owa Obokun: Heritage, Reality, Aspiration (3)

Yorubaland’s royal institutions face significant challenges, threatening their traditional significance. Across the region, from Akure to Ikire and from Ikorodu to Idiroko, once-revered thrones have devolved into a chaotic game of musical chairs. Nowhere is this more evident than in Oyo, where the protracted search for a new Alaafin has become a seemingly interminable saga. The prolonged process has all the hallmarks of an endless marathon, with contenders awaiting divine intervention or a miraculous resolution to crown the next Alaafin.

Elsewhere, while the ‘Emir’ of Iwoland’s relentless pursuit of power has diminished the throne’s value, the Soun of Ogbomoso’s sudden abdication of his throne to a ‘Daddy GO’ has left many questioning the nation’s moral compass. The killing of Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti and Elesun of Esun-Ekiti also accentuates the urgency to address these issues. One may therefore be tempted to ask, Will Yorubaland find its way out of this quagmire, or will the search for true leadership continue to elude its people?

Regarding the path forward for Ijesaland, Oba Afilaka urges the ‘Agba Ijesas’ (the kingmakers) to unwaveringly pursue unity with a view to ensuring that Ijesaland remains indivisible. According to him, “allowing politicians and wealthy individuals with questionable sources of income to dictate the selection process would have unintended consequences. This would set Ijesaland back decades, enabling those responsible to evade accountability and leave behind a legacy of shame.”

For generations, Ijesaland has sought progress and development. To achieve this, Oba Afilaka recommends that the new Owa Obokun build upon the strengths of his predecessors, while adding new attributes. Specifically, he should “tap into Owa Owaluse’s vision and foresight that established Ilesa as Ijesaland’s capital. From Owa Ajimoko, he should inherit genuine love and devotion to Ijesaland. Owa Agunlejika’s humility, fairness, and justice – exemplified by his willingness to serve his chiefs and Ijesaland – are also essential qualities to emulate.”

Beyond building upon Owa Aromolaran’s legacy, characterized by firmness and dedication to Ijesaland’s development, the next king should possess global networks that can benefit Ijesas and leverage connections for their progress. In today’s fast-paced world, Ijesaland needs a forward-thinking leader, not an ‘educated illiterate.’

Haastrup proposes establishing Yoruba liaison offices nationwide to promote cooperation and unity. “To truly move forward,’ he emphasizes, ‘we must start anew, with a renewed focus on unity and collective progress.”

Akerele, a US-based healthcare professional and pharmaceutical consultant is also an aspirant for the Owa Obokun stool. He emphasized the need for the next Owa Obokun to unify Ijesa people worldwide. “This unifier must blend modernity and tradition and bring together Ijesas worldwide under the ‘Ijesa Economic and development Summit’ to foster the overall development of our community, driving collective efforts for Ijesaland’s development.” Akerele’s vision aligns with Nigeria’s broader development strategies, tackling urbanization challenges, community potential and energy security.

Taiwo Ajilore of the Loro Okoleka clan urged Ijesaland to learn from past mistakes, emphasizing, “Whatever is built on lies and falsehood doesn’t have a fruitful end.” Ajilore stressed the importance of thoughtful leadership selection, echoing the rigorous process involving Ifa and the 13 wise men. He advocated for prioritizing wisdom, cultural understanding, adaptability and diplomacy to overcome Ijesaland’s challenges and forge a brighter future.

As Colossians 3:14 reminds us, love binds us “all together in perfect unity.” Essentially therefore, the next Owa Obokun must navigate traditional hierarchies effectively by balancing spiritual gravitas with pragmatic leadership. Since this role demands more than symbolism, he must redefine leadership as a beacon of hope for Ijesaland.

Aristotle once noted, “Wealth and honours, in and of themselves, are not the ultimate goals of human existence.” As the Bilaro-Oluodo prepares to shape Ijesaland’s future, the kingdom craves substance over superficiality. It seeks the best leader, not the richest or poorest. So, will Bilaro-Oluodo author a new chapter in Ijesaland’s history or let the weight of expectation stifle potential progress? Will it provide selfless leadership and transformative progress or succumb to the allure of wealth and power?

The sanctity of Ijesaland’s traditional institutions hangs in the balance. Already, rumors are circulating that the Expression of Interest Form for the Owa Obokun stool will attract a staggering N11 million. Ijesaland strongly rejects this proposition, as it would effectively auction the throne to the highest bidder. This approach would not only undermine Ijesaland’s interests but also serve only those seeking to manipulate the system for personal gain.

Interference or imposition of a paramount ruler by the kingmakers or Osun State Government would be disastrous. This overreach would embarrass the government, expose its moral bankruptcy and reinforce the notion that ‘might makes right.’ As Thomas Hobbes aptly described it, this could unleash a “bellum omnium contra omnes” (war of all against all). Imposing an Owa Obokun would perpetuate patronage, entrench elitism and undermine democracy. This would be a blatant disregard for the people’s traditions and democratic values. It could unravel Ijesaland’s social fabric and spark social unrest.

Biblically, such desecration of tradition mirrors the transgressions of Hofni and Phineas, who defiled the sacred altar while their father, Eli, turned a blind eye. Let’s hope the ‘Agba Ijesas’ and the state government would not repeat this shameful history. Otherwise, they risk incurring the wrath of history and the people.

And that’s the closing argument!

May divine light guide Oba Adekunle Aromolaran on his journey home, and may his memory be a blessing to Ijesaland!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Ijesaland!

*KOMOLAFE wrote in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)

