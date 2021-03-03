Ovumnte Land Grab: Ebonyi State High Court Judge’s Ruling Leads to a Breakdown of Law and Order

A ruling delivered by Hon. Justice U. Onwusi PhD of the Ebonyi State High Court in the Ovumnte land grab case led to a breakdown of law and order when on 3rd February, 2021, thugs loyal to Chief Anyim Pius Anyim misinterpreted the said ruling and attacked Ovumnte Land Owners at the Ivo Local Government Council headquarters, Isiaka. This incident took place after the Executive Chairman of LGA, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu had invited Ovumnte Land Owners and Chief Pius Anyim’s representatives to a meeting at the Local Government Council on 3rd February, 2021, over the ongoing Ovumnte Land Grab Case against Chief Pius Anyim.
A chronicle of events
Attached are:
The pictures of vandalized vehicles
The pictures of hospitalized victims
The pictures of the destructive bulldozers parked at Chief Pius Anyim’s residence
The copies of the petition of the Ovumnte community to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS
A copy of the said ruling by Hon. Justice U. Onwusi PhD which gave rise to the crisis
See the videos and pictures of the destruction of palm plantations and commercial farms at Ovumnte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYs63eUrPgk
To verify, you may wish to contact the following persons:
Executive Chairman of LGA, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu – 08063380097
The DPO Ivo Divisional Police Post: 08166927623
The Registrar Ebonyi State High Court Ivo Division: 08037740021
Mr. Livinus Uka – President, Amagu Development Union: 08032455576
Mr. Chindeu Nicolas Makwe (chairman, Amagu Land Committee – 08061172310)
Mr. Aloy Chukwu (Victim/Witness) – 08033234989
Sir Moses Orji (Witness/Victim) -08109889919
Mr. Friday Ovia (Witness/Victim) -09022148080
Mr. Joseph Ovia (Witness) – 08037273259
Lady Christiana Orji (Witness/Victim)- 08030961691
Barr. Arochukwu Ogbonna (Lawyer to Ovumnte Community) – 08037583481
Remember me