    Over 25 Killed, Several Abducted in Attack on Benue Community

    BREAKING: Over 25 Killed, Several Abducted in Attack on Benue Community
    At least 25 people have been confirmed dead after suspected herdsmen launched a violent attack on Edikwu Ankpali community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

    According to reports, the attackers invaded the village around 6 p.m. on  Sunday and opened fire on unsuspecting residents.

    Several villagers were also reportedly abducted during the assault.

    A local resident, identified as Vincent, described the situation as devastating, stating that the entire community was overrun by the armed men.

