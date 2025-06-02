Over 25 Killed, Several Abducted in Attack on Benue Community

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead after suspected herdsmen launched a violent attack on Edikwu Ankpali community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, the attackers invaded the village around 6 p.m. on Sunday and opened fire on unsuspecting residents.

Several villagers were also reportedly abducted during the assault.

A local resident, identified as Vincent, described the situation as devastating, stating that the entire community was overrun by the armed men.

