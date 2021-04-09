Over 100 Granted Reprieve Since Jan. 2020 In Anambra – State Attorney-General

24 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 9, 2021
Awka – Over one hundred persons serving various terms in correctional facilities in Anambra state has been freed by State Governor Willie Obiano, between January 2020 and April 2021.
This is according to the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Uju Nwogu, who spoke to newsmen in Awka on Thursday.
Section 212(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which dwells on the Prerogative of Mercy, allows the Governor of a State to “Grant any person concerned with or convicted of any offence created by any Law of a State a pardon, either free or subject to lawful conditions.”
According to Bar Nworgu, the reprieve granted by Governor Obiano was to inmates who met the stipulated criteria under the law.
“The persons who were granted the reprieve had met the stipulations such as those who have served more than half of their sentences and are of good behavior.
“Others were inmates convicted of simple offences and who have been of good behaviour, aged inmates who are over 65 years old, inmates who are very sick, suffering from infectious and terminal diseases, inmates who have almost served out their terms and those whose sentences also have options of fine,” she explained.
The Anambra Attorney-General charged those who have benefited from these rounds of reprieve, to be of good behaviour in the society.
