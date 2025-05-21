Outrage in Ibadan as Police Officer Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During Traffic Stop Gone Wrong

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. A 14-year-old boy was tragically shot and killed by a police officer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday during an attempt to arrest his father, Odunayo Alade, for a traffic violation. Initial reports suggested the police were chasing a suspected internet fraudster; however, new video evidence shows a joint task force of police and traffic officers trying to stop Alade for driving against traffic. In the chaos, a police officer fired a shot that struck the boy, who was in the car.

Despite attempts to rush him to the hospital, he was confirmed dead on arrival. The officer responsible has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over police brutality.

2. The Federal Ministry of Housing has taken custody of a 753-duplex estate in Abuja previously linked to ex-CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and seized by the EFCC for being acquired with illicit funds. The estate in Lokogoma, Abuja, spans over 150,000 square meters and was officially handed over on May 20, 2025. The ministry plans to assess and complete the estate’s infrastructure and sell the homes transparently to the public and government agencies, using a competitive process via the Renewed Hope Portal. The EFCC and stakeholders stress that the sales must be fair and not favor government insiders or associates of the former CBN governor.

Stakeholders have praised the initiative but called for transparency, affordability, and broader access for average Nigerians. Some suggest remodeling the estate to create more, smaller units, potentially expanding access and helping reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit. The estate was forfeited following a court ruling that linked its acquisition to kickbacks received during Emefiele’s CBN tenure. Despite his legal challenge, the forfeiture was upheld, and the government now aims to turn a symbol of corruption into a model for public accountability and housing access.

3. PDP Senators have rejected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent call for a political coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, stating that only political parties, not individuals, can initiate such alliances.16 Senators, led by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, said that Atiku’s comments were personal and not representative of the party’s official position.

The lawmakers insisted the PDP is not in crisis but is undergoing restructuring and remains a strong, viable opposition. They reaffirmed their loyalty to the party and expressed confidence in reconciliation efforts led by Bukola Saraki and other senior members. While open to coalition talks, the Senators stressed that any such move must originate from party structures, not individual aspirations. They also warned against undermining opposition parties, saying a one-party state would endanger Nigerian democracy.

The Caucus defended the party’s independence from state governors, stating dues from committed members fund it. They encouraged grassroots supporters to stay loyal as the PDP prepares to bounce back stronger by 2026.

4. A group of concerned APC elders and youth in Ekiti State, led by Chief Olaofe Adeniran, has accused Governor Biodun Oyebanji of undermining internal party democracy and disrespecting President Bola Tinubu by prematurely setting up a 24-member committee to adopt him as the APC candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

The group condemned the move as violating party guidelines, which reserve such processes for the APC National Working Committee (NWC). It argued that it contradicts Tinubu’s directive for fair and transparent primaries. They warned that the governor’s actions risk alienating party members and could cost APC the state in 2026.

They also criticized the governor for allegedly coercing members into supporting his endorsement, planning a mega rally to feign grassroots popularity, and adopting an authoritarian leadership style that stifles debate within the state cabinet.

5. Nigerian singer and politician Banky W (Bankole Wellington) has earned a Master’s degree in Policy Management from Georgetown University, Washington D.C., sharing the achievement alongside news of the birth of his second child, Hezekiah, with his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Banky W revealed that balancing parenting two kids, studying full-time, and serving as a Capitol Hill Fellow was “exhausting,” but credited faith, family, and resilience for his success. In a reflective message, he spoke on the importance of self-growth, rest, and redefining life’s journey, encouraging others that it’s never too late to dream again. He described the experience as transformative, saying faith gave him the strength to turn what looked like an ending into a new beginning, and urged his followers to keep pushing toward their goals.