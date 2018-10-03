Our Mumu Don Do Passes Vote of No Confidence On Buhari

The Our Mumu Don Do movement has passed a vote of no confidence on the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari having failed in the education, health anti-graft, insecurity, economy and restructuring of Nigeria.

The movement led by Charles Oputa and Deji Adeyanju while assessing Nigeria’s 58 years of independence pointed out that, rather for the country to have been free from the bondage of British oppression, the last 58 years has been that of unprecedented retrogression.

The group averred that while the country witnessed a slew of unending promises and disappointment from different politicians, millions still demonstrated their faith in democracy by voting the Buhari administration which it said has also towed the path of “reckless impunity, abuse of office and disregard for human lives”.

Among the numerous failures of President Buhari’s regime listed by the group is the administration’s refusal to disclose the exact ailment beleaguering the president, and also the total amount of money that has so far been spent on this unknown ailment.

More disappointing to them is the fact that transparency and accountability which was one of the core promises of Buhari during his campaign has become non characteristic of the regime.

While the administration promised to increase electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to at least 20, 000MW in four years, Nigeria is currently struggling to maintain between 5, 000MW to 7, 000MW of electricity.

The group in Abuja on Wednesday questioned the inability of the administration to record economic developments as promised, rather making the country one of the “extreme poverty capital of the world and also ranked 157 out of 189 countries on Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Under his administration, they pointed out that Nigeria’s unemployment rate has ramped up to 18.80% while youth unemployment rate has ramped up to 33.10%.

They accused the administration of being tyranic looking at the degree of human rights abuses committed under the incumbent administration, which they describe as being exponentially inhumane and brutal.

They condemned the killing of over 300 Shia members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were brutally massacred by men of the Nigerian Army between December 12 and December 14, 2015, and the continued incarceration of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky alongside his wife, for over 2years, disregarding a court order which ordered their release.

With the killings of Nigerians across the country by Fulani militias, killer herdsmen, the Boko Haram sect, and political thugs coupled with frenetic kidnappings across the country, the Buhari administration was scored zero in the fight against insecurity.

As against his public facade of an anti-corruption crusader, President Buhari was said to have mostly shielded his cronies who have at one time or the other been alleged to be corrupt.

Citing the instance of the President’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, who has been alleged of being involved in a bribery scandal of $500million with MTN and recently, a N29Million bribery scandal in the award of a contract insisted that President Buhari has rather been selective in his fight against corruption.

“In all of the above, one thing has remained constant – the repetitive failures of General Buhari to deliver on his campaign promises and provide the change he promised Nigerians.

“While these unending failures have continued to provoke deep worries over the bleak future of our great country under General Buhari, our resolve to recall Nigeria from the disastrous track which General Buhari is presently running on, defend Nigeria’s democracy and the interest of the common people of our country, and also facilitate a paradigm shift in our polity, remains unchanged and stout.

“We are, therefore, convinced that the time has come for all Nigerians who are tired of the shame and gross disservice which General Muhammadu Buhari has brought upon our country, to stand firmly with us as we fearlessly and tirelessly declare to the world that General Buhari Has Failed”, the group stated.

They used the opportunity to commiserate with the families, parents, and friends of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilot who died during the NAF Jets rehearsal in Abuja, in preparation for the 58th Independence Anniversary.

They urged the Nigerian Air Force to conduct an investigation into the unfortunate crash and ensure that necessary precautions are taken to prevent the reoccurrence of the ill-incident.