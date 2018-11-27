Osun Inauguration: Oyetola Steps in as Ogbeni Aregbesola Bows Out

Iragbiji born Gboyega Oyetola is set to become the new Governor of the State of Osun, as he would officially assume duties as the Governor of the State after his inauguration today, after the outgoing Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola hands over the baton to him at the Oshogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo, the state capital.

The 64-year-old Oyetola who contested for the position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the gubernatorial polls emerged the winner ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after a rescheduled election in some parts of the state.

Ogbeni Aregbesola whose tenure spanned two terms of eight years witnessed infrastructure development including construction of major roads and schools, particularly his second term in office.

The administration was however fraught with inconsistent payment of worker’s salaries which resulted into several months of unpaid salaries; however, in the wake of the gubernatorial elections, the federal government granted the state government the bailout fund.

Meanwhile, the former Governor, Ogbeni Aregbesola would be moving back to his father’s house at J69A Arogbo Street, Ifofin, Ilesa, his hometown via Osunjela, about 10 kilometres from Oshogbo.

Ogbeni Aregbesola who had vacated the government house since Nvember 19, 2019 to give the incoming Governor, Oyetola enough time for renovation is expected to be given a civic reception at Zenabab Hotel, Ilesa where over 5,000 of his supporters are expected to receive him, his wife, Sherifat and family.

Oyetola who will be the fifth civilian governor of the state, Created in August 1991 hails from Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, went to Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo for his secondary education which he completed in 1972.

A graduate of University of Lagos with a B.Sc (Hons) Insurance in 1978 and MBA in Finance in 1990

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

He started his Insurance Career with Leadway Assurance Company after his NYSC in Maiduguri in 1980 as an Assistant Manager and rose to the position of Area Manager, Control Office, Lagos.

He worked at Crusader Insurance as Underwriting Manager, Corporate Alliance Insurance as Controller Technical before he left to set up Silvertrust Insurance Brokers in 1990.

He was on the Board of many companies.

He was the Executive Vice Chairman of Paragon Group of Companies with interest in Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Stock Broking etc. until his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of the State of Osun.