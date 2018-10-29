Osinbajo, governors meet over minimum wage

Members of the Economic Management Team led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, met with some state governors on the issue of new national minimum wage and the demand of the organised labour.

State governors present at the meeting are; Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Osun State Governor, Rauf Aragbesola; and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Others at the meeting from the side of the Federal Government include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma.

Others include the Head of Service to the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; Director-General, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule; and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The outcome of the meeting were yet to be made public as at the time of filing this report but it was learnt that the main aim was to resolve the impasse between organised labour (NLC and TUC) and the government.