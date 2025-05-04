Osimhen scores twice against Sivasspor as Galatasaray nears the title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored a brace for Galatasaray against Sivasspor during Turkish Lig match day 32, as The Lions ran riot over Sivasspor and neared the Turkish title.

Osimhen was the hitman in their 32nd Lig game after scoring two brilliant goals against relegation-threatened Sivasspor.

The game, which ended 4-1 in favour of Galatasaray, was opened with a goal from Lucas Torreira in the 9th minute. Osimhen then made it 2-0 six minutes later. Galatasaray did not relent in scoring, as Baris Alper Yilmaz added another before Osimhen scored his second, all in the first half. Although Sivasspor pulled one back, it wasn’t enough to secure a point as they fell to a 4-1 defeat, deepening their relegation troubles.

This season, Osimhen has now scored 33 goals for Galatasaray and provided 8 assists. He is 16th in the European Golden Boot race, just 4 goals behind second-placed Mohamed Salah and 14 behind Sporting CP’s centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres.

Osimhen, who is also in fine form for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has scored 5 goals this campaign for the national team—netting two in the Africa Cup of Nations and three in the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Fenerbahçe, who are second on the log with 75 points and a game in hand, could still reach 90 points if they win their remaining matches. This would require Galatasaray to win 3 more of their remaining 4 games should Fenerbahçe win all of theirs.